Charlie Morton, Braves shut down Athletics 3-1 to take series on Murphy’s bloop double

By BILL TROCCHI

Associated Press

ATLANTA (AP) — Sean Murphy drove in the go-ahead run with a bloop double in the seventh inning and the Atlanta Braves limited the Oakland Athletics to two hits in a 3-1 win Sunday.

Charlie Morton allowed one hit in six scoreless innings, but he ended up with a no-decision when the A’s tied the game in the top of the seventh inning on a home-run by Zack Gelof.

Murphy’s double down the right-field line knocked in Adam Duval for what proved to be the winning run and allowed the Braves to take the series 2-1, though they finished the seven-game homesteand at 3-4.

“I look at it individually and see some positives offensively with guys, which is what we’ve been trying to do,” said Braves manager Brian Snitker. “We’ve been playing good baseball. We just haven’t hit, but I see a light at the end of the tunnel for a bunch of guys.”

Morton had his best start of the season, walking five, striking out six and hitting a batter. No A’s batter reached third base during his outing.

“I had really good command of the zone for the most part,” Morton said. “If you are not giving up a ton of hard hit balls, you can afford to try to make pitches. That’s basically what we did today.”

Luis Medina was stellar for the A’s in his first start of the season, lasting 5 2/3 innings and surrendering two hits and one unearned run. He had six strikeouts and two walks. Medina started the season on the injured list with a sprained right knee. He made three minor league appearances before starting Sunday.

“It was a great outing for Medina,” A’s manager Mark Kotsay said. “Really going out for the first time, and to be able to command his pitches, he looked great out there. He looked comfortable. We thought he would go four innings or so, but for him to get into the sixth and execute the game plan, it was really nice to see.”

Marcell Ozuna went 1-for-3 with a double and reached base for the 26th consecutive game.

Dylan Lee allowed a long home run to Gelof in the seventh, but Joe Jimenez and Raisel Iglesias each pitched a scoreless inning. Lee (2-1) picked up the win and Iglesias earned his 15th save of the season.

Murphy’s shallow fly ball in the seventh landed just fair between right fielder Seth Brown, first baseman J.D. Davis and second baseman Gelof. Adam Duvall scored from third on the play. Murphy had been 2-for-18 entering that at-bat since returning from the injured list.

The Braves added an insurance run in the eighth when Ozzie Albies knocked in pinch runner J.P. Martinez with an RBI single.

The Braves were 13-14 in May and split their first two games of June.

“We don’t feel like everything is clicking,” Morton said. “I’ve been on teams where I’ve sensed we were in trouble. I don’t feel like that’s a room that’s going to allow that to happen. The quality of people in there is just too good.”

Gelof crushed his fourth home run of the season off Lee to lead off the seventh inning. It was the first batter Lee faced after replacing Morton.

The Braves scored in the first inning courtesy of a two-out walk to Ozuna, a passed ball by catcher Kyle McCann and an RBI single Matt Olson.

The game was delayed prior to the bottom of the sixth inning as the grounds crew tended to the pitching mound after a rain shower in the top of the inning. After four minutes, Medina was able to resume his warmups.

MOVES

Athletics: To make room for Medina, the A’s designated RHP Aaron Brooks for assignment. Brooks started Saturday’s 11-9 win over the Braves and was 0-2 with a 5.82 ERA in four starts this season.

Braves: Optioned C Chadwick Tromp to Triple-A Gwinnett after the game.

UP NEXT

Athletics: RHP Mitch Spence (4-2, 3.52) will open a three-game series at home against RHP George Kirby (4-5, 4.08) and the AL West-leading Mariners on Tuesday,

Braves: LHP Max Fried (5-2, 2.97) faces Red Sox RHP Kutter Crawford (2-4, 3.29) in the opener of a two-game set at Fenway Park on Tuesday.

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb