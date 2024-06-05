2 women suspected in a 2022 double-homicide case in Colorado arrested in Arizona by a SWAT team

KINGMAN, Ariz. (AP) — Two women wanted in connection with a double-homicide case in Colorado have been arrested in northwest Arizona, authorities said Wednesday.

Mohave County Sheriff’s officials said 43-year-old Toni Gurule and 42-year-old Suzzette Salyer remain jailed without bond as they await extradition.

They said the women were arrested by a SWAT team after a standoff Saturday at a home in Topock, a small community north of Lake Havasu City near the Arizona-California border.

Sheriff’s officials in Colorado’s Fremont County said Gurule and Salyer were among three people indicted April 30 on two counts each of first-degree murder and kidnapping, and warrants for their arrests were issued.

The charges stemmed from the deaths of 25-year-old Ryan Roth and 36-year-old Rodolfo Santillan-Reyes, authorities said.

The bodies of the two men were discovered in February 2022 in a Phantom Canyon ravine about 40 miles (64 kilometers) southwest of Colorado Springs.

Colorado authorities said a third suspect in the case — a 45-year-old man — was arrested on a homicide charge last month while he was in federal custody in Englewood on separate drug and weapons charges.