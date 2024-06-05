Padres’ Manny Machado leaves in the 4th inning vs. Angels after an apparent right leg injury

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — San Diego Padres third baseman Manny Machado left Wednesday night’s game against the Los Angeles Angels after running out a ground ball during the fourth inning.

Machado grimaced after reaching first base and appeared to injure his upper right leg as he ran out an attempted double play. He was looked at by a trainer before walking gingerly back to the first-base dugout.

Machado has a .249 batting average, but was hitting 344 clip in his last 17 games entering Wednesday. He also had a hit in 12 of his last 14 contests.

