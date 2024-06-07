Corey Seager could be out of Texas Rangers’ lineup multiple games because of hamstring tightness

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Texas Rangers shortstop Corey Seager wasn’t in the lineup Friday night and the two-time World Series MVP could miss multiple games because of tightness in his left hamstring.

Seager came out of the Rangers’ game Wednesday night after reaching for his hamstring on an RBI single. Manager Bruce Bochy said the shortstop did go on the field before the series opener against San Francisco.

“He did some light jogging, but not quite ready,” Bochy said. “It looks like it’s going to be a couple of days, three days.”

There are currently no plans to put Seager on the injured list.

“We think he’ll be ready before the 10 days are up,” Bochy said.

Seager extended his on-base streak to a career-high 28 games with his hit in the second inning of the Rangers’ 9-1 win over the Detroit Tigers on Wednesday night. He said afterward he felt a twinge. Seager missed 31 games early last season because of a left hamstring strain.

Josh Smith, who has been the primary third baseman since Josh Jung fractured his right wrist less than a week into the season, was the starting shortstop against the Giants. He batted second, the usual spot for Seager, who has hit .271 with 13 home runs and 30 RBIs in his 57 games.

While Seager didn’t go on the IL, Bochy said the Rangers were recalling rookie infielder Davis Wendzel from Triple-A Round Rock. To make room on the active roster, outfielder Derek Hill was being designated for assignment.

Seager also missed nine games last season after the All-Star Game because of a sprained right thumb, but was back in early August and was the World Series MVP as the Rangers won their first championship. He later finished second to two-way player and unanimous winner Shohei Ohtani in the American League MVP voting.

The shortstop had surgery to repair a sports hernia in January, then missed most of spring training. He got off to a slow start, but now has reached base in every game he has played since May 4. He had a 16-game hitting streak before going 0 for 3 with a walk on Tuesday night.

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb