First lady attends Hunter Biden’s criminal trial in Delaware after returning from D-Day events in France
WILMINGTON, Del. (AP) — First lady attends Hunter Biden’s criminal trial in Delaware after returning from D-Day events in France.
WILMINGTON, Del. (AP) — First lady attends Hunter Biden’s criminal trial in Delaware after returning from D-Day events in France.
News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.
Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here
If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.