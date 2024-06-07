Skip to Content
ap-california-news

Robert Gossett and Courtney Hope win supporting acting honors at Daytime Emmys

By
Published 5:28 PM

By BETH HARRIS
Associated Press

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Robert Gossett of “General Hospital” and Courtney Hope of “The Young and the Restless” won supporting acting honors at the Daytime Emmys on Friday night.

Gossett, a first cousin to the late Oscar-winning actor Louis Gossett Jr., was honored for the second straight year for his role as Marshall Ashford on the ABC soap opera.

Hope, who plays Sally Spectra on the CBS soap, originated the role on “The Bold and the Beautiful” in 2017 before moving to “B&B” in 2020.

The ceremony honoring soap operas, talk and game shows aired live on CBS from The Westin Bonaventure hotel in downtown Los Angeles

The 51st annual Daytime Emmys returned to their usual place on the calendar, just six months after the show’s 50th edition aired in December after being pushed back because of last year’s Hollywood writers and actors strikes.

Article Topic Follows: ap-california-news

Jump to comments ↓

Associated Press

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content