A fight at a popular California recreational area leaves 1 dead, several injured

A fight that erupted along the shores of a pristine California lake popular for its recreational offerings left one person dead and several injured.

Local news outlets, quoting the Napa County Sheriff’s Office, reported that one person was found shot to death when authorities arrived Saturday, and several people had stab wounds from the fight that took place on the shores of Lake Berryessa, west of Sacramento.

Among those who were stabbed, two were flown by helicopter to hospitals. Other victims were taken by ambulance or driven by others to hospitals, the reports said.

The lake is a popular recreation spot that offers boating, water skiing, fishing, tubing, swimming and other activities.

No arrests were reported.