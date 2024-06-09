Hospitalized man arrested in connection with fatal shooting during brawl at California lake

NAPA, Calif. (AP) — A man hospitalized for stab wounds was arrested in connection with a weekend brawl at a popular Northern California lake that left one person shot to death and several others injured, officials said Sunday.

Emergency personnel responded around 5:30 p.m. Saturday following reports that a fight had gotten out of hand at Oak Shores Day Use Area on the western shore of Lake Berryessa, according to the Napa County Sheriff’s Office.

A man was fatally shot and at least two people were stabbed and airlifted to hospitals, said sheriff’s spokesperson Henry Wofford. He said an unknown number of others sought treatment at hospitals for injuries that were not life-threatening.

One of the stabbing victims had been released as of Sunday morning, while the other remained hospitalized in unknown condition, Wofford told the Santa Rosa Press Democrat.

Later Sunday, sheriff’s officials said in a statement that the man still in the hospital “is being detained for his involvement in the shooting.” Officials provided no other details and declined to identify him before he’s formally charged this week.

Officials didn’t say how many people were involved in the brawl, which involved groups using broken bottles as weapons, Wofford said.

A deputy who was the first to arrive reported that the fighting continued as he performed CPR on the man who’d been shot, the Press Democrat reported.

Detectives on Sunday were interviewing witnesses to try and determine a motive and identify suspects.

The lake about 80 miles (130 kilometers) north of Sacramento is a recreation spot for camping, boating, water skiing, fishing, swimming and other activities.