Rainbow flags rule the day as thousands turn out for LA Pride Parade

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Tens of thousands of people lined the streets of Hollywood on Sunday for the LA Pride Parade, one of the biggest events during a month of celebrations honoring the LGBTQ+ community in and around Los Angeles.

Rainbow flags ruled the day as revelers cheered the lively procession that featured “Star Trek” star and activist George Takei as the Icon Grand Marshal.

“As someone who has witnessed the struggles and triumphs of our community over the years, I am filled with gratitude for the progress we have made and inspired to continue the fight for full acceptance and equality for all,” Takei said in a statement.

The parade’s Community Grand Marshal was LA Fire Department Chief Kristin Crowley. The department’s first openly gay chief said she was “overjoyed” by the honor.

Following the parade, the LA Pride Block Party offered DJs, live performances, food trucks and a beer garden.

On Saturday night, Latin pop superstar Ricky Martin headlined a concert dubbed Pride in the Park at Los Angeles State Historic Park.

Other events scheduled for Pride Month include celebrations at Dodger Stadium and Universal Studios Hollywood.