Martinez homers twice, Quintana ends 10-start winless streak and Mets beat Padres 5-1

NEW YORK (AP) — J.D. Martinez homered twice, Jose Quintana ended a 10-start winless streak and the New York Mets beat the San Diego Padres 5-1 Saturday for their eighth win in 10 games.

Martinez walked in his first two plate appearances against Adam Mazur (0-2), then homered off Jhony Brito to cap a three-run fourth and hit a solo drive in the seventh against Enyel De Los Santos.

Both homers were opposite-field drives and gave Martinez 23 multihomer games. He has 15 RBIs in his last 14 games after getting 11 in his first 29 with New York.

Brandon Nimmo hit RBI doubles in the fourth and eighth innings for the Mets, who have won four straight.

Quintana (2-5) allowed two hits in six innings, giving up rookie Jackson Merrill’s third homer in as many games. Quintana was 0-4 with a 5.86 ERA in his previous 10 starts and had not won since April 11 at Atlanta.

New York became the first team in an NL game to go scoreless through the first three innings while drawing six walks since Cincinnati against the Chicago Cubs’ Ken Holtzman on July 22, 1979.

Mazur, making his third big league start, gave up two runs and three hits in 3 2/3 innings.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Padres: 3B Manny Machado (hip) went 0 for 4 while starting at third base for the first time since June 5. Machado missed three straight games from June 7-9, then was limited to DG for four games.

Mets: RHP Kodai Senga (right shoulder) pitched a two-inning bullpen session Saturday and is expected to throw another bullpen session before facing hitters.

UP NEXT

Padres RHP Dylan Cease (6-5, 3.36 ERA) and Mets RHP Tylor Megill (1-3, 3.16 ERA) start Sunday’s series finale.

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb