Dodgers’ Mookie Betts hit by pitch in left hand, leaves game in obvious pain

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Dodgers shortstop Mookie Betts left during the seventh inning of Sunday’s game against the Kansas City Royals after being hit in the left hand by a 97.9 mph fastball from Dan Altavilla.

The pitch hit Betts at the top of the hand, near the wrist. Betts fell to the ground and was writhing in extreme pain in the batter’s box as trainers and manager Dave Roberts came out to tend to him.

Those watching on television and in the lower deck at Dodger Stadium could clearly hear the ball making contact with Betts’ hand.

Betts went 0 for 3 Sunday to drop his batting average to .304, ninth in the majors. He was fourth in on-base percentage (.405) and tied for fifth in hits (86).

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb