Padres’ Manny Machado and manager Mike Shildt ejected during game against Mets

NEW YORK (AP) — San Diego’s Manny Machado and manager Mike Schildt were ejected in the sixth inning of Sunday’s game at New York Mets after the All-Star took a called third strike.

With San Diego trailing 7-2, Machado was called out by plate umpire Adam Beck on a full-count sinker from Adrian Houser that appeared to be just low.

Machado slammed his bat in frustration, turned, said something to Beck and was ejected. Shildt came out of the dugout to argue and also was tossed.

It was the 11th career ejection for Machado and the 13th for Shildt, his third this season.

