The Giants scratch lefty Kyle Harrison from his start and place him on injured list

By JOSH DUBOW

AP Sports Writer

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — The San Francisco Giants placed left-hander Kyle Harrison on the injured list with a right ankle sprain just hours before he was scheduled to start on Sunday against the Los Angeles Angels.

Reliever Erik Miller was set to start for San Francisco in the series finale in place of Harrison as the Giants opted for a bullpen day in hopes of avoiding a three-game sweep. Miller made his fifth start of the season but pitched less than two innings in his first four.

The move for Harrison was retroactive to June 13. Harrison is 4-3 this season with a 3.96 ERA in 14 starts for San Francisco. He allowed one run in 6 1-3 innings on Monday in a no-decision against Houston in his previous start.

Harrison’s injury is the latest to hinder the Giants’ rotation. San Francisco recently placed lefty Blake Snell on the injured list with a groin strain and has been without starters Robbie Ray, Alex Cobb and Tristan Beck all season.

The Giants purchased the contract pf right-hander Spence Bivens from Triple-A Sacramento to take Harrison’s spot on the roster. The 29-year-old Bivens has spent five seasons in the minors and has never appeared in a game in the majors. He was 4-0 with a 2.81 ERA in 21 appearances for the River Cats this season.

Infielder Nick Avila was released to make room for Bivens on the 40-man roster.

