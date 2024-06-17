Pro-Palestinian encampment cleared from Cal State LA, days after building takeover

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Police on Monday cleared an entrenched pro-Palestinian encampment at California State University, Los Angeles, just days after demonstrators occupied and trashed a building.

Officers issued a dispersal order, and about seven remaining protesters left voluntarily, campus spokesperson Erik Frost Hollins said.

“There was no use of force, no detainments or arrests,” Frost Hollins said.

He said it would likely take several days to clear the encampment, which was established more than a month ago by demonstrators protesting Israel’s war against Hamas in Gaza.

The number of people in the camp typically ranged from the 10s to 20s. But it swelled to between 50 and 100 when the building takeover occurred last Wednesday. The takeover ended early Thursday without arrests,

Cal State LA President Berenecea Johnson Eanes said later Thursday that the protesters had crossed a line and the encampment must go.