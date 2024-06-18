Mike Trout still isn’t running nearly 7 weeks after the Angels star had knee surgery

By GREG BEACHAM

AP Sports Writer

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Although Mike Trout has not resumed running nearly seven weeks after surgery to repair a torn meniscus in his left knee, the Los Angeles Angels outfielder is optimistic about his recovery.

Trout provided an update on his progress Tuesday before the Angels hosted the Milwaukee Brewers. The three-time AL MVP hasn’t played since April 29.

“It’s getting there,” Trout said. “Obviously slower than I thought, but it’s the first time with a knee injury. I’m trusting the process and taking it day by day.”

The 32-year-old Trout first felt pain in his knee during a win over his hometown Philadelphia Phillies, and an MRI exam confirmed he had torn his meniscus — although he had no idea when or how the injury occurred in a fairly normal game. He had surgery May 3.

He has progressed to workouts on a stationary bike and an elliptical machine. Angels manager Ron Washington said the team hopes Trout can resume running soon.

“Just got to get the strength back,” Trout said. “Kind of felt like this last week has been a little turning point where I can start ramping it up a little bit, see how it feels. It’s just trying to find exercises that don’t make it ache the next day or irritate it. Finally figured something out that’s been working. Just trying to get that strength back.”

Trout’s once-meteoric career has stalled since the pandemic-shortened 2020 season due to a series of major injuries. Counting Tuesday night’s game, Trout has played in only 266 games and missed 293 since the start of the 2021 season.

Trout seemed fairly upbeat even while acknowledging his progress has been slow. He doesn’t expect this injury to linger as long as his strained calf in 2021 — a confounding setback that kept him out for all but 36 games that season.

“I can’t run,” Trout said. “Certain things get me kind of achy and sore the next day. Trying to limit that, because I don’t want to get here and then have a setback and have this (up-and-down) thing. Just trying to progress as fast as I can the smart way.”

The Angels are 29-43 heading into their second game against Milwaukee, with an offense ranking squarely in the middle of the majors in several statistical categories despite the long-term absence of its two highest-paid players.

Anthony Rendon missed his 52nd consecutive game Tuesday night with a hamstring injury incurred in late April, but the $245 million third baseman has resumed some baseball activities. Rendon has played in only 167 of the Angels’ 559 games (29.9%) since the start of the 2021 season.

Trout said he is prepared to play through aches and pains when he returns to the field this summer. He has spoken with other athletes who recovered from the injury, and he knows what to expect.

“I’ve thought about it,” he said. “It’s going to slowly get better, and then there’s an ache and a pain tolerance to know when to cut back on things. So that’s where I’m at.”

