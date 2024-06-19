Freddy Peralta outduels Tyler Anderson in the Brewers’ 2-0 win over the Angels

By GREG BEACHAM

AP Sports Writer

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Freddy Peralta struck out eight over six innings of three-hit ball, outdueling Tyler Anderson in the Milwaukee Brewers’ 2-0 victory over the Los Angeles Angels on Wednesday night.

Rhys Hoskins and Willy Adames drove in runs for the Brewers, who took two of three in Anaheim to open their Southern California road trip.

Peralta (5-4) rebounded from a pair of rough outings against Cincinnati and Detroit with a strong effort against the punchless Angels. Although he walked two and wasn’t particularly efficient, Peralta repeatedly escaped trouble.

“Everything was a little clearer for me today because I had the right mindset,” Peralta said. “I worked on that the last four or five days. … Sometimes I ask for too much of myself, and I put myself in a hard situation. My family tries to help me sometimes, because they know how I am. I just try to relax a little bit.”

Los Angeles got two runners into scoring position in the sixth, but Peralta retired Logan O’Hoppe on a hot grounder up the middle with his final pitch.

“I thought Freddy was terrific,” Brewers manager Pat Murphy said. “His focus was consistent. … He expects this. He expects six shutout (innings) every time, and it’s hard. He’s been around a while. Guys know him, and guys are gunning for him and getting up for him. I’m really proud of Freddy battling the way he did tonight.”

Bryan Hudson pitched two innings of relief before Huntington Beach native Trevor Megill finished Milwaukee’s four-hitter and its fourth shutout win of the season with his 15th save.

Anderson (6-7) held his opponents to one run for the sixth time in his last seven starts, but lost for the third time in that stretch. The veteran lefty allowed four hits and three walks over seven sharp innings, striking out five.

“That’s what it was, a pitchers’ duel,” Angels manager Ron Washington said. “(Anderson) really settled down and spotted his fastball. He kept them off the barrel. He was working fast. He was very efficient. I just feel that he didn’t get a chance to win that ballgame.”

The Angels managed only four singles while getting shut out for the third time this season. Los Angeles’ offense struggled mightily after the first four innings of this series Monday, scoring runs only once — a three-run rally in the ninth inning Tuesday — in its final 22 innings against the Brewers’ pitching staff.

“Peralta is not just some run-of-the-mill-type pitcher,” Washington said. “He’s got weapons. It was a great pitching duel. We just came out on the wrong end. We had opportunities.”

Three of Milwaukee’s first four batters reached base before Hoskins’ flyout in the first inning. Kevin Pillar made a sprinting, sliding catch on Sal Frelick’s fly down the right-field line to limit the damage.

Christian Yelich walked, stole second and scored on Adames’ soft single off Luis García in the eighth.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Angels: INF Brandon Drury was scratched from the starting lineup two hours before game time due to an illness. The veteran had played two games since returning Monday from a 34-game absence with a hamstring injury.

UP NEXT

Brewers: Bryse Wilson (4-3, 3.84 ERA) takes the mound Thursday in San Diego to begin a four-game series with the Padres.

Angels: Patrick Sandoval (2-8, 5.24 ERA) will take the mound up the road at Dodger Stadium on Friday to begin a two-game Freeway Series with the Los Angeles Dodgers.

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB