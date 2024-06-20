Jerry West’s family says no public memorial for the NBA Hall of Fame player and executive

LOS ANGELES (AP) — There will be no public memorial for NBA Hall of Famer Jerry West.

“We will honor Jerry’s wishes and mourn his passing privately,” his family said in a statement released Thursday by the Los Angeles Clippers.

West was working as a consultant for the Clippers when he died June 12 at age 86.

He was born in the West Virginia hamlet of Chelyan and starred at West Virginia University from 1957-60 before becoming the second overall pick in the NBA draft by the Minneapolis Lakers. The team relocated to Los Angeles and he became a 14-time All-Star and won the 1972 NBA championship with the Lakers.

“Jerry’s heart never left West Virginia,” the statement said.

The family said West can be honored through donations to four different funds at WVU: the Jerry West Academic Scholarship, the Jerry and Karen West Basketball Scholarship, the Jerry West Scholarship and the university’s children’s hospital building fund.

It was signed by his widow, Karen, and West’s five sons: David, Michael, Mark, Ryan and Jonnie, along with their spouses and children.

