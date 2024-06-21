Angels rally to beat Dodgers 3-2 in 10 innings; Ohtani homers against his old team

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Taylor Ward singled in the go-ahead run in the 10th inning, lifting the Los Angeles Angels over the Los Angeles Dodgers 3-2 in Shohei Ohtani’s first game against his old team. Ohtani hit a two-run blast with two outs in the fifth that put the Dodgers ahead. He was 2 for 2 with two walks but got caught stealing to end the eighth. The Dodgers managed just three other hits. Luis Garcia got the win and Evan Phillips took the loss. Carlos Estevez earned his 14th save.

