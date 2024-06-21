Caeleb Dressel earns an individual race in Paris, winning 50 free at US Olympic swim trials

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Caeleb Dressel has earned his first individual race of the Paris Games, winning the men’s 50-meter freestyle at the U.S. Olympic swimming trials. The winner of five gold medals in Tokyo finished finished third in the first individual event, the 100 freestyle. But Dressel will get a chance to defend his 50 free title in Paris after touching in 21.41 seconds. Chris Guiliano claimed his third individual race in Paris with a runner-up finish of 21.61. Regan Smith will also be swimming three individual events at the Olympics after winning the 200 backstroke. Phoebe Bacon also claimed an Olympic berth, edging reigning world champ Claire Curzan. Also, Carson Foster earned his second Olympic race with a win in the 200 individual medley. Shaine Casas grabbed the second spot for Paris.

