Darcy Kuemper hopes his second stint with Kings lasts longer than his first

Darcy Kuemper’s first stint with the Los Angeles Kings lasted less than one season. Both sides are hoping this one lasts longer. The veteran goaltender was acquired on Wednesday from the Washington Capitals for forward Pierre-Luc Dubois in a trade of high-priced, underachieving players. Kuemper has played for five teams during his 12-year NHL career, including the Kings. He signed with Los Angeles as a free agent in 2017 and went 10-1-3 with a 2.10 GAA in 19 games (15 starts) as Jonathan Quick’s backup before being dealt to Arizona near the trade deadline in 2018. Cam Talbot signed a one-year deal last year and started 57 games, but president and general manager Rob Blake on Wednesday said Talbot is not expected to be back.

