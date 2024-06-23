75-year-old John Force alert after fiery, crash at Virginia Motorsports Park

NORTH DINWIDDIE, Va. (AP) — NHRA great John Force was alert and talking to safety workers immediately after a fiery, 300-mph crash Sunday in the Virginia Nationals at Virginia Motorsports Park. John Force Racing and the NHRA said the 75-year-old Force was examined at the track by the NHRA Medical Team before being transported to a medical facility for further evaluation. During the first round of Funny Car eliminations, the engine exploded Force’s car at the finish line, with the vehicle going across the centerline and striking the left concrete guard wall, then careening back across into the right wall. Three weeks ago in New Hampshire, Force raced to his record 157th NHRA victory and second of the season.

