Alex Palou reclaims IndyCar championship lead with win at Laguna Seca

MONTEREY, Calif. (AP) — Two-time IndyCar champion Alex Palou reclaimed the lead in the championship standings by winning from the pole Sunday at Laguna Seca Raceway. Palou is now a two-time winner on the permanent road course and has finished on the podium in all four of his career starts at the California track. His win there in the 2022 season finale was believed to be the catalyst for him changing his mind to leave Chip Ganassi Racing for a move to Arrow McLaren Racing. It is the second win of the season for the Spaniard, not counting his victory in the $1 million exhibition race in March.

