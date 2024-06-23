Basketball ties aside, Macklin Celebrini focused on hockey as NHL draft’s presumptive No. 1 pick

The NHL draft is later this week and Boston University center Macklin Celebrini is the presumptive No. 1 pick. The 18-year-old likes to joke about his basketball skills. His father Rick Celebrini is an executive with the Golden State Warriors and he’s the nephew of former NBA star Steve Nash. The San Jose Sharks hold the first pick and have already indicated an intention to select Celebrini, who is from North Vancouver, but spent time growing up in the Bay Area.

