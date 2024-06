ST. LOUIS (AP) — Sonny Gray of the St. Louis Cardinals has not allowed a baserunner through six innings against the San Francisco Giants. The right-hander has struck out six and thrown 66 pitches, 46 for strikes. The 34-year-old Gray carried an 8-4 record and a 2.95 ERA into the game. He signed a three-year, $75 million contract with the Cardinals in the offseason. The Cardinals led 4-0 through six innings.

