Cardinals’ Sonny Gray throws 6 2/3 perfect innings before Patrick Bailey breaks up bid with homer

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Sonny Gray of the St. Louis Cardinals threw 6 2/3 perfect innings against the San Francisco Giants on Sunday before Patrick Bailey broke it up with a home run. Bailey hit an 0-1 cutter 425 feet to right field for the Giants’ first baserunner, hit and run of the game against Gray. The 34-year-old right-hander then struck out Jorge Soler to end the inning, his eighth strikeout of the day. Gray carried an 8-4 record and a 2.95 ERA into the game. He signed a three-year, $75 million contract with the Cardinals in the offseason.

