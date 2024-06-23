Sonny Gray allows 1 hit in 7 innings and Cards earn 3-game sweep over Giants with 5-3 victory

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Sonny Gray allowed one hit over seven innings and Alec Burleson drove in two runs and the St. Louis Cardinals completed a three-game sweep with a 5-3 win over the San Francisco Giants. Brendan Donovan and Matt Carpenter also drove in runs for the Cardinals, who have won five of seven. St. Louis swept the three-game series, which began in Birmingham, Alabama, on Thursday night with the tribute to the Negro Leagues. Patrick Bailey homered for San Francisco, which has dropped five in a row. Gray retired the first 20 hitters he faced. He struck out eight and did not walk a batter.

