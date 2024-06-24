Hiker found safe after 10 days in Northern California mountains

SANTA CRUZ, Calif. (AP) — A hiker missing for 10 days was found safe in the mountains in Northern California, authorities said.

Lukas McClish, 34, left the rural community of Boulder Creek for a hike on June 11 and was reported missing June 16, according to the Santa Cruz County Sheriff’s Office.

Witnesses heard someone yelling for help on Thursday and searchers were able to locate McClish with drones in the Big Basin Redwoods State Park, more than 7 miles (11 kilometers) from Boulder Creek, the sheriff’s office said.

Photos show a dirt-covered McClish embracing family members in an emotional reunion. He was not injured during the 10 days and told KGO-TV he was able to drink water during the ordeal. He said he got lost during what was supposed to be a three-hour hike and couldn’t recognize some landmarks destroyed by fires.

McClish said he was moved to see all of the searchers who looked for him.

“It was just really humbling,” he told the TV station.

McClish did not return The Associated Press’s request for comment.

Boulder Creek is in the coastal Santa Cruz Mountains and is about 68 miles (109.44 kilometers) south of San Francisco.

__

Associated Press Researcher Jennifer Farrar in New York contributed to this report.