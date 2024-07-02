Shohei Ohtani says he won’t participate in Home Run Derby during All-Star festivities

AP Sports Writer

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Shohei Ohtani won’t participate in the Home Run Derby on July 15 despite the Japanese superstar ranking second in the majors with 27 homers for the Los Angeles Dodgers.

Ohtani has taken part in the Derby just once, exiting in the first round in 2021 at Coors Field in Denver. This year’s event is at Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas.

“I’m in the middle of my rehab progression, so it’s not going to look like I’ll be participating,” he said through a translator on Tuesday night.

Ohtani is only hitting, not pitching, this season as he recovers from an injured elbow ligament. He had a procedure in September before agreeing to a $700 million, 10-year deal with the Dodgers in December.

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb