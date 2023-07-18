Opinion: The southern border is a national shame

Opinion by Jill Filipovic

(CNN) — The US-Mexico border is becoming an increasingly inhumane and often deadly zone — and a national shame.

That’s the conclusion you have to reach based on emails shared by the Texas Department of Public Safety and originally reported on by The Houston Chronicle.

An email from a Texas Department of Public Safety trooper, obtained by the Chronicle and shared with CNN, describes conditions along the border at Eagle Pass, Texas that the officer himself characterizes as “inhumane.” In an effort to discourage migration across the Rio Grande River, the state of Texas has strung razor wire, buoys and other deterrence strategies.

According to the trooper, officers have also been ordered to refuse water to migrants, who are traveling in extreme heat that can top 100 degrees Fahrenheit, and to push them back into the water. These efforts have deterred some migrants; they’ve also injured and possibly killed many others.

According to the email, medics say they treated a teenager whose leg was broken when he tried to cross a part of the river away from the buoys. One 19-year-old woman, the trooper wrote, was caught in the wire while having a miscarriage. A four-year-old fainted in the extreme heat as her group was forced back into Mexico. And that all allegedly happened within seven hours.

The next day, the trooper wrote, he heard about a mother and her two children who drowned trying to cross the river and avoid the razor wire.

Part of the problem, the trooper wrote, is that the razor-wire-covered buoys don’t keep people from trying to cross; the threat of injury just pushes people into areas of the river that are deeper, which poses a greater risk to those traveling with bags or children.

At least 748 people died at the border last fiscal year.

Department of Public Safety spokesman Travis Considine told the Chronicle that there is no water-refusal policy. Department of Public Safety Director Steven McCraw called for an audit of border procedures to see if there were ways to decrease potential harms to migrants attempting to cross. “The purpose of the wire is to deter smuggling between the ports of entry and not to injure migrants,” he wrote. “The smugglers care not if the migrants are injured, but we do, and we must take all necessary measures to mitigate the risk to them including injuries from trying to cross over the concertina wire, drownings and dehydration.”

In a statement, Texas Gov. Greg Abbott told CNN: “Texas is deploying every tool and strategy to deter and repel illegal crossings between ports of entry as President Biden’s dangerous open border policies entice migrants from over 150 countries to risk their lives entering the country illegally. The absence of razor wire and other deterrence strategies encourages migrants to make unsafe and illegal crossings between ports of entry, while making the job of Texas National Guard soldiers and DPS troopers more dangerous and difficult. President Biden has unleashed a chaos on the border that’s unsustainable, and we have a constitutional duty to respond to this unprecedented crisis.”

In fact, the Biden administration does not have an “open border” policy; President Joe Biden has adopted stricter immigration policies that have drawn the ire of advocates for immigrants’ rights. Those policies include limiting the rights of asylum-seekers at the US-Mexico border, expansions of a Trump-era immigration law, Title 42, invoked as a public health emergency during the Covid pandemic (after a lot of back-and-forth, the administration finally ended that policy in May) and expedited removals of migrants. Border crossings dropped.

Countries, of course, have a right to set their own immigration policies. But the US has a legal obligation to offer asylum-seekers due process under the law, and a moral obligation to not set human traps for desperate people as if they were vermin. Razor wire that pushes people into more dangerous conditions and slices through the skin of some of the world’s most vulnerable people is not a reasonable deterrent; it’s cruelty, plain and simple.

Many of the people attempting to cross the southern border are looking for financial security that their homelands cannot provide. Others are fleeing endemic violence, threats to their lives and political instability. A great many Americans seem to read these stories and see images of exhausted moms toting babies near the Rio Grande and wonder, “Why would they do that?” Maybe, instead of disbelief and disgust, we could really try to answer that question: Why would someone risk their own life, and their child’s life, at a dangerous border crossing unless they determined that whatever they were fleeing was worse?

When it comes to the border, the trooper wrote in his email, “We need to operate it correctly in the eyes of God. We need to recognize that these are people who are made in the image of God and need to be treated as such.”

There is nothing good or godly about what’s happening at the border. There is only Hell on earth — created, in part, by American politicians.

