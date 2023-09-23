Celebrity apologies can be tricky. Just ask Drew, Ashton or Mila

Analysis by Lisa Respers France, CNN

(CNN) — Everyone makes mistakes, am I right?

But when you are a star who’s had a blunder, the ramifications can be so much bigger than they are for us civilians.

To be fair, most of us don’t have publicists to help us craft our messages, or fans who are there to defend us.

Even with those assets, it’s rarely smooth sailing for celebrities who run afoul in the spotlight.

Let’s discuss.

Something to sip on…

The thing about being in an industry built around performing is that people won’t always believe apologies.

When Ashton Kutcher and his wife, fellow actor Mila Kunis, expressed remorse via video after they wrote pre-sentencing character references for their “That ’70s Show” costar Danny Masterson, who was convicted of rape, it did not go over well.

Drew Barrymore faced similar online backlash when she tearfully apologized in a video for trying to resume production on her daytime talk show during the dual Hollywood strikes. Barrymore ultimately deleted the video and pressed paused on new episodes of her show.

Comedian and actor Amy Schumer’s humor wasn’t a laughing matter for some when she joked in a social media post about the way Nicole Kidman was sitting at the US Open, and was accused of cyberbulling the star.

Schumer explained, “the joke I was making was the way she was posed didn’t seem like how a human sits. I was not making fun of how she looks. Nicole Kidman is beautiful and one of the most incredible actors of all time.”

You don’t even have to be a star in the traditional sense to have social media turn on you.

Jann Wenner is co-founder of Rolling Stone magazine, and after he made controversial comments to the New York Times about women musicians and musicians of color, his subsequent apology fell flat.

Sometimes, the mea culpa reverberates almost as much as what sparked it.

One thing to talk about…

Don’t play with us, *NSYNC.

Ever since they recently reunited to present Taylor Swift with an award at the MTV VMAs and announced they have a new single, I can’t stop wishing for a reunion concert tour.

I don’t even need a new album (unless they want to) because their old music still holds up.

Member Lance Bass told E! that due to the ongoing entertainment strikes, they’re unable to promote their new song “Better Place” from the upcoming movie “Trolls Band Together.” To me, that means more time to work on putting a tour together. (I’m not letting this go, as you can see.)

Joey Fatone said, “hopefully, there’ll be a conversation” about getting the band back together.

Consider this a call to action Justin Timberlake, because it feels like if anyone can make it happen, JT can.

You should listen to…

Kylie Minogue is ramping up the “Tension.”

The queen of making us dance is returning with a new project, her first since the 2020 “Disco” album she blessed us with.

“Tension” looks to be an equally good time.

“This album is a blend of personal reflection, club abandon and melancholic highs,” Minogue said in a statement. “I felt so much freedom when I recorded it and hope you love it!”

Proof that club kids never have to grow up.

The new album drops Friday.

Can’t wait to watch…

No matter how many reality relationships fail, we keep falling for it.

The Netflix hit “Love Is Blind,” in which men and women must decide whether or not to get engaged before seeing each other, returns for its fifth season Friday. Despite knowing exactly how things usually play out, I’m still chips in.

The thing about reality dating shows is we tend to romanticize a happily every after, when in reality the vast majority of the relationships will crash and burn.

Still, we love love, and the idea that a person could find their soulmate while sitting in a pod having no idea what they look like is an entertaining fantasy to get lost in.

At the very least, there’s always the drama of getting to the altar and seeing who actually goes through with a wedding to enjoy.

