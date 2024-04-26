Why this campus turmoil story is so complex

Analysis by David Goldman and Ramishah Maruf, CNN

New York (CNN) — The nuance and history of the Israeli-Palestinian conflict remains difficult to capture succinctly, particularly during escalating turmoil among groups with deep-held — and entrenched — views on the issue.

Students inside campus encampments that have spread across the United States over the past week are from a variety of backgrounds — including Palestinians, Arabs, Jews and Muslims, joined by students of other religious and ethnic backgrounds. They hold a spectrum of political and social views too: liberal and heterodox, progressive and absolutist. Many have been motivated by the reports and video coming out of Gaza that is often unbearable to watch. Many of these students see the actions of the Israeli military in Gaza as a continuation of a more than 70-year-long oppression of Palestinian rights, land and culture. Protesters say they want their schools to stand against what they believe is genocide in Gaza.

CAIR has reported record incidents of Islamophobia on campus, and the Anti-Defamation League has recorded a historic number of incidents of violence and threats against Jewish students. Some Jewish students have said they were threatened by protesters and encountered antisemitic rhetoric at some of the rallies over the past week, and those concerns were amplified by pro-Israel (and some American) politicians. The White House and multiple governors have voiced support for Jewish students and urged protesters and universities to exercise restraint.

As antisemitism has surged to record levels since Hamas’ attack on October 7, 2023, many Jews feel Israel requires more support now than ever – as a refuge for Jews, who have long been an oppressed minority. Even if they oppose Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s policies and the country’s actions in Gaza, many Jews believe anti-Israel and anti-Zionist sentiment and even peaceful protest of Israel is itself antisemitic, because the concept of Israel as a Jewish homeland is core to Judaism. And some support the Israeli government’s efforts to crush Hamas in Gaza.

CNN reporting on the ground has largely described students inside the encampments engaging in activities like poetry readings, painting and completing school assignments. There have also been examples of multi-faith prayers and group dancing. Yet hundreds of protesters have been arrested for trespassing and for violating school rules, including blocking access to campus buildings or other disruptions on campus. The protests and some protesters’ social media posts have made some Jewish students feel unsafe, even as most university administrators have largely resisted taking action against protesters exercising their right to free expression in an unobtrusive, nonviolent manner, as the vast majority of the protests have been. Advocates of the protesters, including some politicians, have criticized the universities’ responses, including the arrests.

