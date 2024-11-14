After antisemitic violence rocked Amsterdam, Paris braces for an Israel soccer match

Analysis by Joseph Ataman, CNN

Paris (CNN) — With thousands of extra security personnel deployed on the streets of Paris and a “double ring” of security thrown around the national stadium, France is taking no chances with Thursday’s soccer match with Israel.

After shocking scenes of violence in Amsterdam last week – with accusations of an organized “hunting” of Jews following days of unrest with fans of visiting Israeli club Maccabi-Tel Aviv – the French capital is determined to avoid a repeat.

Some 4,000 officers and 1,600 stadium staff will be deployed to police the game, with about 2,500 of those officers around the stadium itself, Paris police chief Laurent Nunez said.

Last year’s French soccer cup final saw some 3,000 police and 1,400 staff deployed, reports CNN affiliate BFMTV.

The elite RAID police unit will be present inside the ground, according to France’s interior minister, and an “anti-terrorist security perimeter” will ensure two separate ID checks and searches for attendees.

This fixture comes just days after several nights of clashes in Amsterdam, when at least five people were treated in hospital and dozens were arrested after Israeli fans were attacked following Maccabi Tel Aviv’s 5-0 defeat to Ajax in violence condemned as antisemitic by authorities in the Netherlands and Israel.

Tensions had been rising ahead of last Thursday’s match in the Dutch capital. Multiple social media videos showed Maccabi fans chanting anti-Arab slurs, praising Israeli military attacks in Gaza and yelling “f**k the Arabs.” Maccabi supporters also tore down flags, vandalized a taxi and set a Palestinian flag on fire, Amsterdam police said.

This Thursday’s UEFA Nations League match between France and Israel will take place in the Stade de France, the centerpiece of Paris’ 2024 Olympic Games. French Interior Minister Bruno Retailleau said that he’s expecting 12-13,000 fans total for the match, one of the lowest turnouts ever at the 80,000-capacity stadium.

The supporters of the Israeli national side will likely differ from the fans at Amsterdam’s Maccabi match – some of whom have a reputation for hooliganism and violence.

On Sunday, Israel specifically warned its citizens against attending the match over fears for their safety. Even so, officials are determined for the game to go ahead.

Retailleau has refused to cancel or move the match, telling parliamentarians that doing so would amount to “giving in to sowers of hate.” Instead, the country’s flagship stadium will be turned into a veritable fortress.

But the match won’t only be notable for its security.

French President Emmanuel Macron has pledged to attend, an unusual move for a match with a relatively minor player on the global soccer stage. The Elysee Palace told CNN affiliate BFMTV that his presence will, “send a message of fraternity and solidarity after the intolerable antisemitic acts that followed the match in Amsterdam.”

Macron will be joined by his prime minister and two former presidents, Francois Hollande and Nicolas Sarkozy, in a rare display of unity.

An iron-fisted response

This game comes at a particularly tense time for politics and sport in France.

Last week, Retailleau demanded answers from Paris Saint-Germain, the city’s main club, after fans unfurled an enormous “Free Palestine” display in the stands at a Champions League tie.

Following the match, Retailleau posted on X that clubs should be wary that, “politics does not come to damage sport, which must always remain a force for unity,” promising in a later radio interview that “nothing was off the table” in terms of sanctions against clubs that refuse to toe the line and police “political” banners.

The minister set an aggressive tone in his first months in office and his response to the Amsterdam attacks was no different. In a move unprecedented even since the Hamas-led October 7 assault on Israel last year and the ongoing war in Gaza that followed, Retailleau called for prosecutors to investigate a far-left lawmaker’s post about the violence in the Dutch capital.

Marie Mesmeur had posted that the Israelis attacked in Amsterdam, “were not lynched because they were Jewish, but because they were racist and supported genocide.”

The official French response could not be more different.

Macron said the incidents, “recalled the most shameful hours of history,” in sentiments mirrored by top French officials in a flurry of X posts.

France – like much of Europe and North America – has grappled with spiking antisemitism in recent years, which has only been accentuated by the October 7 attacks and Israel’s bloody campaigns in Gaza and Lebanon.

In France specifically, less than 1% of the French population is Jewish, yet Jews are victims of 57% of all racist and antireligious attacks in the country, Retailleau told lawmakers on Tuesday.

France is home to Europe’s largest Jewish population and one of the continent’s biggest Muslim populations. In recent years, French far-right politicians have clamored to claim the moral high ground around antisemitism.

All this comes amid a diplomatic spat between Paris and Tel Aviv. Just this week, the Israeli ambassador in Paris was summoned to the French foreign ministry after two French policemen were briefly detained in Israeli-occupied East Jerusalem.

France’s government has attempted to tread a difficult path between responding to Hamas’ attacks on Israel and growing antisemitism at home, and outrage at Israel’s destruction in Gaza and elsewhere. Yet, in the light of recent events in Amsterdam, it is keen to show its commitment to protecting French Jews: Thursday’s match offers the perfect opportunity.

