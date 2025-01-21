Putin’s ‘not doing so well,’ says Trump in unusually critical remarks on Kremlin leader

Analysis by Nick Paton Walsh, CNN

Kyiv, Ukraine (CNN) — His inauguration speech was loudest in its silence on Ukraine. But hours later, US President Donald Trump laid bare – in a trademark casual, rambling fashion – his position over the war in Ukraine. And it was tougher on the Kremlin than you might expect.

Talking to reporters in the White House, he said of Russian President Vladimir Putin: “He should make a deal. I think he’s destroying Russia by not making a deal.”

Trump was unprecedentedly stark, focusing on the economic damage done to Russia by the war. “I think Russia is going to be in big trouble. You take a look at their economy. You take a look at their inflation in Russia,” he added, referring to price rises edging towards 10%. “I got along with him great. I would hope he wants to make a deal.”

He loosely referenced Moscow’s staggering casualty rates in a war now nearing its fourth year in which Western officials estimate 700,000 Russians have been killed or injured.

“He can’t be thrilled,” Trump said of Putin. “He’s not doing so well. I mean, he’s grinding it out… it’s not making him look very good… I think he would be well off to end that war.”

Trump said he would meet with Putin, and the details were being arranged. “Could be very soon,” he said. “The war Ukraine and Russia should have never started,” he added. Reminded he had promised to end the war in Ukraine within 24 hours of being in office, he joked: “I have another half day left. We’ll see. We want to get it done.”

Trump said Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky had told him he wants to make a deal – an echo of recent comments from Kyiv they were open to diplomacy, provided it created a sustainable end to the war that is palatable to Ukraine. “Zelensky wants to make a deal,” he said. “I don’t know if Putin does. He might not. I don’t know.”

Zelensky welcomed Trump’s inauguration, saying he was a “strong man,” adding: “Ukrainians are ready to work together with Americans to achieve peace, real peace. This is a chance that must be seized.”

The comments constitute some of the most critical Trump has made of the Kremlin head. His focus on economic mismanagement and the Kremlin’s tolerance of horrific casualty rates, suggest his White House is aware Russia may be under some time pressure and intend to exploit it.

Previously, throughout their campaign for the White House, both Trump and Vice President JD Vance had expressed skepticism of continued American involvement in Ukraine’s fight, often suggesting that Ukraine ought to settle for a truce with Russia despite the loss of its territory.

The president’s assertion he wants to meet Putin suggests Trump thinks his interpersonal “art of the deal” may forge a diplomatic path.

Comfortingly also for Kyiv, his reference to aid for Ukraine leant on the need for European NATO members to pay more, rather than for US assistance to stop. Trump began his exchange with reporters by criticizing NATO’s European members, saying they needed to pay 5% of their GDP in defense – almost double for many.

Trump said the United States was funding Ukraine’s assistance to the tune of $200 billion more than Europe. “It’s ridiculous,” he said. “Because it affects them a lot more. We have an ocean between.”

