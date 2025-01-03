3 dogs dead after mobile home fire

By Tynisa Senior, Dannielle Garcia

DAVIE, Florida (WSVN) — Three dogs have died and one person is hospitalized after a mobile home in Davie went up in flames early Friday morning.

Crews responded to the home along Southwest 8th Street and Southwest 132nd Avenue around 4:30a.m.

Flames were seen shooting out of the home along with thick clouds of smoke filling the air.

Crews worked through the morning to contain the fire.

Neighbors watched in awe as the thick smoke billowed.

“I walked outside to see the neighbors house was on fire,” said Destiny Tejada. “I mean they’re mobile homes so they can go up pretty quickly.”

Beverly Murphy and her son, Reggie, were inside the home sleeping when the fire broke out.

“The dog woke me up first. And then I heard this crackling sound and I couldn’t figure out what the crackling was. And[…] said sounds like somebody crackling paper,” she said. “And then all of a sudden what I smelled was the smoke. And I said there’s smoke somewhere. I got up, walked into the kitchen and it was on fire. And then I yelled ‘fire’ to Reggie and he came out of the bathroom and we got out.

Those same dogs that woke her up are likely the reason she and her son where able to escape the burning home.

“I think I lost my three dogs,” she said.

Murphy said she owes her life to her dogs, that unfortunately, did not survive the blaze.

Murphy was taken to the hospital as a precaution and her son is expected to be OK.

In the daylight, aerial video from 7Skyforce showed the house completely destroyed.

The structure was completely charred and everything inside burnt to ash, making it inhabitable.

The intense heat damaging the exterior of the next door trailer too.

Later in the morning, the fire flared up once again, but firefighters were able to knock it down.

Murphy and her son are without a home but the Red Cross are assisting the family as they work through this terrible time.

But while possession’s can be replaced, the tragedy of losing three animals is not lost on this community.

“I have three dogs myself. She had three dogs and it’s tragic that they didn’t make it,” said Destiny Tejada.

“I hate to see this. I’d like to know what happened,” said Steve Bucceri.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

