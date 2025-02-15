How 2 men transformed an Annapolis radio station for Black listeners in the 60s

By Caroline Foreback

Click here for updates on this story

BALTIMORE, Maryland (WJZ) — In the 1950s and 60s, WANN Radio in Annapolis became a beacon for Black listeners by playing music and broadcasting voices that other mainstream stations ignored.

The station, led by Charles “Hoppy” Adams and Morris Blum, changed the airwaves in Annapolis and beyond.

Hoppy’s son, Charles W. Adams III, remembers it well.

“You could go to many homes in Annapolis and many times, people would be listening,” Charles said. “His programming would start out with jazz and transition to more R&B.”

When the station first launched, it was competing with two others for the same audience, and none of them were doing very well. So, the owner, Morris Blum, decided to try something different, his son Dr. Larry Blum said.

“A different type of music he heard about, and he knew that we had records in the station that had been provided by promoters and what have you,” Larry said. “His manager at the time said ‘don’t play that type of music, it’s called race music and we don’t want that on the station.'”

Then, he took another chance by hiring charismatic cab driver and company owner Hoppy as a D.J. in 1952.

“Charles ‘Hoppy’ Adams was a phenomenon,” Larry said. “He was an amazing individual, very compassionate and committed to his audience, to his family and to his circle of friends.”

Hoppy brought R&B, Gospel and Soul into Black homes.

“To that audience, it meant a lot,” Larry said.

Every summer, WANN Radio brought its sound to life at Carr’s Beach. The beach, owned by the Carr family, was a hotspot for live music and a place where Black Annapolis residents could gather freely during the height of Jim Crow.

With WANN’s promotions and Hoppy as the host, Carr’s beach concerts became legendary and featured some of the biggest names in music.

“Many of the entertainers thanked him because he started many of their careers and gave them exposure that catapulted them into stardom,” Charles said.

Hoppy was more than just a D.J. He became the trusted voice of Black Annapolis, giving listeners local news, job openings and encouragement.

“They wanted to be not only about entertainment, but they wanted to help people as far as being aware of community issues, social issues, economic issues…and they had different programs to cater to that,” Charles said.

Morris welcomed Black-owned businesses, helping them reach new customers and build economic strength.

“I think dad made it clear even at the young age that I was, that he wanted people to be treated with dignity and that lesson sunk in,” Larry said. “There wasn’t a lot of dignity for people who were different at that time in Annapolis in the 50s, 60s and 70s.”

Hoppy eventually became executive vice president and remained at WANN until it changed ownership in the 90s. He passed away in 2005.

His son, Charles runs a foundation in his honor, carrying out his mission of encouraging others to live a better life.

“He was thankful for the blessings that God had given him, and he wanted to share so people would have a positive outlook, self-esteem,” Charles said.

Hoppy and Morris were close friends until the end, and the impact of WANN radio lives on.

“In the face of tremendous adversity, Hoppy Adams and Morris Blum attempted to plant the seeds of people enjoying their lives better, of having a better day, of enjoying entertainment,” Larry said.

Together, they proved that media has the power to break down barriers and build up communities.

“Putting people together who hadn’t been together before and helping people live a better life, that’s what my father and Hoppy Adams were all about,” Larry said.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.