Colorado K9 officer captures suspect wanted in connection with hostage situation

By Jennifer McRae

DENVER, Colorado (KCNC) — A K9 officer with the Adams County Sheriff’s Office helped capture a suspect wanted in connection with a hostage situation after a pursuit in Colorado. Late Monday night, Commerce City police were notified about a protection order violation in the Belle Creek area.

When officers arrived, they learned that the suspect had been holding the victim hostage inside a residence. According to officers, the suspect vehicle was located with the suspect inside near the residence. He was alone in the vehicle but tried to get away.

Officers said they pursued the suspect into Denver and that’s when the Colorado State Patrol used the grappler device to wrap the rear tire of the suspect vehicle. That ended the pursuit near 58th and I-25.

During the pursuit, some traffic on I-25 was stopped.

The suspect tried to run away and was captured by an Adams County Sheriff’s K9 officer.

The suspect is facing several charges, including felony menacing, second-degree assault, and felony eluding.

