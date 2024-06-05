Tornado sweeps through Washington, DC, northern suburbs

By Ritu Prasad, CNN

(CNN) — A tornado swept through parts of Montgomery County, Maryland – just outside of Washington, DC – Wednesday evening, the National Weather Service says.

“Spotter confirmed tornado in Poolesville, Montgomery County, MD!!” the weather service Baltimore-Washington office wrote on X. “People in and around Gaithersburg, Olney, and Brookeville should take cover immediately!!!”

Montgomery County emergency management officials said the tornado was over Gaithersburg, about 22 miles northwest of Washington, DC, shortly after 7:40 p.m. ET.

A spokesperson for the county’s fire and rescue service said on X there were multiple reports of structure collapses with people trapped inside across Gaithersburg, a densely packed suburb with about 70,000 residents.

Photos and video from social media showed a moderate to large funnel on the ground as the storm moved east through parts of Gaithersburg toward Olney. The storm crossed I-270 around 7:30 p.m. ET.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2024 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.