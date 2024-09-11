2024 Atlantic Hurricane Season Fast Facts

CNN Editorial Research

(CNN) — Here is a look at the 2024 Atlantic hurricane season.

Facts

The 2024 Atlantic hurricane season runs from June 1 to November 30. The areas covered include the Atlantic Ocean, Gulf of Mexico and the Caribbean Sea.

The National Weather Service defines a hurricane as a “tropical cyclone with maximum sustained winds of 74 mph (64 knots) or higher.”

Hurricanes are rated according to intensity of sustained winds on the Saffir-Simpson Hurricane Wind Scale. The 1-5 scale estimates potential property damage.

A Category 3 or higher is considered a major hurricane.

The National Hurricane Center advises preparedness:

• A hurricane watch indicates the possibility that a region could experience hurricane conditions within 48 hours.

• A hurricane warning indicates that sustained winds of at least 74 mph are expected within 36 hours.

Predictions

April 4, 2024 – The Colorado State University Tropical Meteorology Project team predicts an “extremely active” Atlantic hurricane season. The team forecasts 23 named storms, including 11 hurricanes, five of which will be major hurricanes.

May 23, 2024 – The Climate Prediction Center (CPC) at the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) forecasts an 85% chance for an above-normal season, predicting that there is a 70% chance of having 17 to 25 named storms, of which eight to 13 could develop into hurricanes, including four to seven major hurricanes (Categories 3-5).

2024 Atlantic Storm Names

Pronunciation Guide

Tropical Storm Alberto

June 19, 2024 – Tropical Storm Alberto forms over the western Gulf of Mexico.

June 20, 2024 – Makes landfall near Tampico, Mexico.

Hurricane Beryl

June 28, 2024 – Tropical Storm Beryl forms in the Atlantic.

June 29, 2024 – Strengthens into a hurricane.

July 1, 2024 – Beryl strengthens to a Category 5 Atlantic hurricane, the earliest on record.

July 2, 2024 – Makes landfall on Carriacou Island, Grenada.

July 8, 2024 – Makes landfall near Matagorda, Texas. At least one person is killed in Louisiana and 7 people die in Texas. Beryl is also blamed for nine deaths in the Caribbean and Mexico’s Yucatán Peninsula.

Tropical Storm Chris

June 30, 2024 – Tropical Storm Chris forms southeast of Tuxpan, Mexico and makes landfall shortly after.

Hurricane Debby

August 3, 2024 – Strengthens into a tropical storm in the Gulf of Mexico.

August 4, 2024 – Strengthens into a hurricane.

August 5, 2024 – Makes landfall in Florida near Steinhatchee.Debby is blamed for at least four deaths in Florida and one in Georgia.

August 8, 2024 – Makes a second landfall in South Carolina.

Hurricane Ernesto

August 12, 2024 – Tropical storm Ernesto forms.

August 14, 2024 – Strengthens into a hurricane.

August 17, 2024 – Makes landfall in Bermuda.

Hurricane Francine

September 9, 2024 – Tropical storm Francine forms in the western Gulf of Mexico.

September 10, 2024 – Strengthens into a hurricane.

