2024 Atlantic Hurricane Season Fast Facts

CNN Editorial Research

(CNN) — Here is a look at the 2024 Atlantic hurricane season.

Past coverage of the 2023 and 2022 hurricane season and the latest weather news can also be found on CNN.

Follow the storm tracker for the path and forecasts of the latest storm.

Facts

The 2024 Atlantic hurricane season runs from June 1 to November 30. The areas covered include the Atlantic Ocean, Gulf of Mexico and the Caribbean Sea.

The National Weather Service defines a hurricane as a “tropical cyclone with maximum sustained winds of 74 mph (64 knots) or higher.”

Hurricanes are rated according to intensity of sustained winds on the Saffir-Simpson Hurricane Wind Scale. The 1-5 scale estimates potential property damage.

A Category 3 or higher is considered a major hurricane.

The National Hurricane Center advises preparedness:

• A hurricane watch indicates the possibility that a region could experience hurricane conditions within 48 hours.

• A hurricane warning indicates that sustained winds of at least 74 mph are expected within 36 hours.

Predictions

April 4, 2024 – The Colorado State University Tropical Meteorology Project team predicts an “extremely active” Atlantic hurricane season. The team forecasts 23 named storms, including 11 hurricanes, five of which will be major hurricanes.

May 23, 2024 – The Climate Prediction Center (CPC) at the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) forecasts an 85% chance for an above-normal season, predicting that there is a 70% chance of having 17 to 25 named storms, of which eight to 13 could develop into hurricanes, including four to seven major hurricanes (Categories 3-5).

2024 Atlantic Storm Names

Pronunciation Guide

Tropical Storm Alberto

June 19, 2024 – Tropical Storm Alberto forms over the western Gulf of Mexico.

June 20, 2024 – Makes landfall near Tampico, Mexico.

Hurricane Beryl

June 28, 2024 – Tropical Storm Beryl forms in the Atlantic.

June 29, 2024 – Strengthens into a hurricane.

July 1, 2024 – Beryl strengthens to a Category 5 Atlantic hurricane, the earliest on record.

July 2, 2024 – Makes landfall on Carriacou Island, Grenada.

July 8, 2024 – Makes landfall near Matagorda, Texas. At least one person is killed in Louisiana and seven people die in Texas. Beryl is also blamed for nine deaths in the Caribbean and Mexico’s Yucatán Peninsula.

Tropical Storm Chris

June 30, 2024 – Tropical Storm Chris forms southeast of Tuxpan, Mexico and makes landfall shortly after.

Hurricane Debby

August 3, 2024 – Strengthens into a tropical storm in the Gulf of Mexico.

August 4, 2024 – Strengthens into a hurricane.

August 5, 2024 – Makes landfall in Florida near Steinhatchee. Debby is blamed for at least four deaths in Florida and one in Georgia.

August 8, 2024 – Makes a second landfall in South Carolina.

Hurricane Ernesto

August 12, 2024 – Tropical storm Ernesto forms.

August 14, 2024 – Strengthens into a hurricane.

August 17, 2024 – Makes landfall in Bermuda.

Hurricane Francine

September 9, 2024 – Tropical storm Francine forms in the western Gulf of Mexico.

September 10, 2024 – Strengthens into a hurricane.

September 11, 2024 – Hurricane Francine makes landfall in southern Louisiana in the Parish of Terrebonne.

September 12, 2024 – Francine weakens to a tropical depression.

Tropical Storm Gordon

September 13, 2024 – Tropical storm Gordon forms over the central Atlantic.

September 15, 2024 – Gordon weakens to a tropical depression.

Hurricane Helene

September 24, 2024 – Tropical Storm Helene forms over the Caribbean.

September 25, 2024 – Strengthens into a hurricane.

September 26, 2024 – Makes landfall in the Florida Big Bend area as a Category 4 hurricane.

September 27, 2024 – Helene weakens to a tropical depression.

– The death toll from Helene is at least 232 people across six states, making it the deadliest hurricane to hit the United States mainland since Hurricane Katrina in 2005.

Hurricane Isaac

September 25, 2024 – Tropical Storm Isaac forms.

September 27, 2024 – Strengthens into a hurricane.

September 30, 2024 – Becomes a post-tropical cyclone.

Tropical Storm Joyce

September 27, 2024 – Strengthens into a tropical storm forms over the central tropical Atlantic.

September 29, 2024 – Weakens to a tropical depression.

Hurricane Kirk

September 30, 2024 – Tropical Storm Kirk forms.

October 1, 2024 – Strengthens into a hurricane.

October 7, 2024 – Becomes a post-tropical cyclone.

Hurricane Leslie

October 2, 2024 – Strengthens into a tropical storm over the eastern tropical Atlantic.

October 4, 2024 – Becomes a hurricane.

October 12, 2024 – Weakens into a trough.

Hurricane Milton

October 5, 2024 – Tropical Storm Milton forms.

October 6, 2024 – Strengthens into a hurricane about 815 miles west-southwest of Tampa, Florida.

October 9, 2024 – Makes landfall near Siesta Key, Florida, as a Category 3 hurricane.

October 10, 2024 – Becomes a post-tropical cyclone.

– Milton delivered a lethal storm surge, torrential rains and dozens of tornadoes, and is believed to be responsible for at least 24 deaths across Florida.

Tropical Storm Nadine

October 19, 2024 – Tropical Storm Nadine forms east of Belize, and later in the day weakens to a tropical depression.

Hurricane Oscar

October 19, 2024 – Tropical Storm Oscar forms east of Turks and Caicos, and strengthens into a hurricane.

October 22, 2024 – Weakens to below tropical storm strength.

Tropical Storm Patty

November 2, 2024 – Subtropical Storm Patty forms.

November 4, 2024 – Patty transitions to a tropical storm.

Hurricane Rafael

November 4, 2024 – Tropical Storm Rafael forms about 175 miles south of Jamaica.

November 5, 2024 – Strengthens into a hurricane.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2024 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.