Firefighters battle 2 wildfires in Southern California amid ‘particularly dangerous’ fire weather event

By Chris Boyette, CNN and Mary Gilbert, CNN Meteorologist

(CNN) — Firefighters are battling two fast-growing wildfires in Southern California Wednesday as the state experiences a “particularly dangerous” fire weather event.

Forecasters with the National Weather Service issued a series of dire alerts and warnings about the threat posed by a “volatile” combination of very dry air and powerful Santa Ana winds. The Storm Prediction Center has issued an “extremely critical” level 3 of 3 risk for fire weather conditions in parts of Los Angeles and Ventura counties in Southern California on Wednesday.

Multiple people have been injured and at least two structures are involved in the fires, authorities said.

The Mountain Fire: Ventura County

In Ventura County, 140 firefighters using 58 fire engines and trucks are working to contain the Mountain Fire on South Mountain, according to the Ventura County Fire Department.

Several people have been injured and transported to local hospitals, the fire department said.

Additional helicopters have been requested to assist, the department said.

The Mountain Fire is estimated at 1,500 acres, according to Ventura County.

“Strong winds in the area are contributing to challenging conditions,” the fire department posted online.

The fire is spreading, having crossed a highway, according to the fire department.

Evacuation orders are in effect for nearby areas and shelters have been set up for those that need them, the sheriff’s office said.

Numerous structures are currently threatened, VCFD said.

“Due to extreme wind conditions, fixed-wing aircraft are unable to assist in firefighting efforts,” VCFD posted. “Ground crews, helicopters and mutual aid resources are actively working to protect lives and property.”

The Broad Fire: Malibu

A brush fire on Pacific Coast Highway in Malibu is burning 50 acres and at least two structures are involved, the Los Angeles County Fire Department said.

“There is a shelter in place order, deputies may be evacuating individual homes as needed,” the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department posted online

LACoFD said forward progress has been stopped at this time.

According to the NWS in Los Angeles, conditions near the fire are currently showing North-Northwest wind gusts up to 51 mph and humidity at 11%.

The NWS posted video showing smoke rising from the Broad Fire near Pepperdine University in Malibu. The university said it is monitoring the fire, but campuses are not currently threatened.

There are no reports of injuries at this time, according to the fire department.

A “critical” level 2 of 3 risk for fire weather conditions is in effect in Northern California and much of Southern California.

A rare “particularly dangerous situation” red flag warning, the most extreme form of fire weather warning, is also in effect for Southern California into Thursday.

Forecasters warned earlier this week this setup appears concerningly similar to those responsible for “some of the worst fires in Southern California history.”

The threat of fire starts is so severe that two of the state’s power providers cut off power to thousands of Californians to prevent electrical equipment from sparking them.

More than 11,000 Southern California Edison customers across five counties had power shut off Wednesday morning. Nearly 250,000 customers could be impacted by power shutoffs as conditions warrant, according to the utility’s website.

Thousands of PG&E customers were also affected by power shutoffs by Wednesday morning, according to the utility’s website. Shutoffs will continue through Thursday.

Power equipment can start fires, particularly when conditions are as extreme as forecast through Thursday. PG&E had to pay $45 million in a settlement for its equipment’s role in starting the Dixie Fire – California’s second largest in history – in 2011.

Santa Ana winds first picked up Tuesday night but will peak in strength Wednesday for many affected locations. Gusts as strong as 100 mph could occur in the highest elevations.

A gust of 85 mph was recorded by Wednesday morning on Magic Mountain with gusts over 70 mph in the nearby Transverse Ranges in Southern California, according to the weather service. Mount St. Helena in Northern California recorded a wind gust of 75 mph.

Winds are expected to ease Thursday for the state, but dry conditions and abundant dry fire fuels will remain. Wildfires will remain a significant concern for the state until the rainy season.

