Cross-country storm poised to deliver extreme weather across central and eastern US this weekend

(CNN) — A cross-country storm will explode in strength as it moves over the central United States Friday, delivering extreme weather to millions through the weekend, including the chance of multiple strong tornadoes.

The storm’s main event is shaping up to be a widespread severe thunderstorm outbreak across the Mississippi Valley and the south from Friday afternoon, with the threat of tornadoes, damaging wind gusts and large hail. On the storm’s northern side, its winds could whip up snow into blizzard-like conditions in the Midwest.

But before those dangers take the stage, the storm will bring powerful, possibly hurricane-strength, winds and extreme fire risks to the Plains. Strong winds have begun to ramp up as of late Thursday and will only get stronger throughout Friday.

Here’s what to expect from the storm:

Severe thunderstorm outbreak starts Friday

Severe thunderstorms will intensify late Friday afternoon in the Mississippi Valley, becoming more ferocious and could potentially strike more than 900 miles of the region – from Louisiana to Minnesota – through the overnight hours.

A level 4 of 5 risk of severe thunderstorms is in place Friday for more than 8 million people across the region from southern Iowa to northwestern Tennessee, including Des Moines and St. Louis. A lower level 3 of 5 risk is in place in the surrounding areas and could impact cities like Memphis, Kansas City and Jackson, Mississippi, according to the Storm Prediction Center. Damaging winds will be widespread, with some storms producing hurricane-strength gusts past 75 mph within the level 3 and 4 risk areas. A lower threat of severe storms spreads from Louisiana, including New Orleans, to Minnesota, including Minneapolis.

This line of severe thunderstorms will continue its trek east and is expected to last through the overnight hours, adding greater danger as these storms can be more difficult to spot. The weather could go from calm to violent thunderstorms in a matter of minutes in the line’s path, leaving anyone caught in the storms with little time to react.

“Ensure you have multiple ways to receive warnings, including a way to be alerted if you are sleeping,” the National Weather Service in Central Illinois urged Thursday. “Know where you would take shelter in the event that a warning is issued.”

Tornadoes and hail are also possible. The greatest risk for tornadoes, some of which could be strong – rated EF2 or higher – will stretch from Mississippi and Alabama north to Illinois and Iowa late Friday and overnight. This timing adds to the dangers: Nighttime tornadoes are nearly twice as likely to be deadly as those occurring during the day, a 2022 study found.

The tornado threat will increase on Saturday, with the Storm Prediction Center pinpointing the South as the area where “a particularly volatile scenario for destructive severe (storms)” could occur.

Severe thunderstorms could be ongoing early Saturday morning after Friday’s activity, but the riskiest thunderstorms will intensify or develop by the afternoon in the South.

A level 4 of 5 risk of severe thunderstorms is in place Saturday from eastern Louisiana, including New Orleans, through most of Alabama, including Birmingham, and also includes the extreme western Florida Panhandle. A level 3 of 5 risk of severe storms surrounds the level 4 area and includes cities like Atlanta and Nashville.

“Numerous significant tornadoes are possible on Saturday afternoon and evening, centered on eastern Louisiana, Mississippi, and Alabama,” the SPC warned.

In addition to the tornado threat, thunderstorms will once again deliver damaging wind gusts and hail through the evening and into early Sunday morning.

Severe thunderstorms will push east Sunday and mainly deliver heavy rain and damaging winds to much of the East Coast.

Hurricane-strength winds could fuel a wildfire outbreak

Powerful winds will sweep across the central US Friday, with wind gusts up to 90 mph possible from the late morning through the evening in parts of New Mexico and the Plains.

These wind gusts will be as strong as a Category 1 hurricane in short bursts and could do plenty of damage. Downed power lines, snapped tree branches, property damage and hazardous travel – especially for large vehicles – are all possible from the winds alone.

They will also ramp up another threat: fire.

Extremely critical, level 3 of 3 fire weather conditions are in place Friday from Texas through Kansas, according to the Storm Prediction Center.

“Significant, dangerous wildfire-spread conditions” are expected, and a wildfire outbreak is possible across parts of the Southern Plains, according to the center.

Any spark could quickly turn into a wind-driven inferno, especially with drought conditions and very dry fuels rampant in the risk area.

The fierce winds could also kick up dust storms.

Last week, blowing dust in New Mexico and Texas dropped visibility and caused accidents and roadway closures. The dust also made Dallas look like it had been transported to Mars.

Hazardous travel possible in blizzard conditions

The northern, colder side of the powerful storm will come with its own set of problems. Snow – possibly mixed with ice at times – will fall in the north-central US starting Friday night.

Only a few inches of snow will fall in most spots through Saturday but the storm’s powerful winds will cause plenty of blowing and drifting, culminating in blizzard conditions for some.

These conditions can make it difficult or even impossible to see more than a few feet into the distance. A blizzard last week shut down highways, stranded vehicles and caused crashes across multiple states.

It will be weather whiplash for some places, including Minneapolis: The city could see severe thunderstorms on Friday night transition to snow as temperatures plummet Saturday.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

