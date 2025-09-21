Gabrielle becomes a hurricane in the Atlantic Ocean, southeast of Bermuda

By Derek Van Dam, CNN

(CNN) — Hurricane Gabrielle has formed across the central Atlantic as the former tropical storm strengthened Sunday afternoon.

The storm has winds of 75 miles per hour (120 km/h) and is located 320 miles (515 kilometers) southeast of Bermuda, according to the National Hurricane Center.

The storm is moving north-northwest at 10 mph (17 km/h) and is expected to pass east of Bermuda on Monday. “While the chances of impacts are still decreasing, interests on Bermuda should continue to monitor forecast updates since some wind and rainfall impacts are still possible,” the hurricane center warned.

Hurricane force winds extend outward up to 25 miles (35km) from the center, while tropical storm force winds extend up to 175 miles (280 km). Continued “steady to rapid” intensification is forecast over the next couple of days, the hurricane center says, and there is a possibility the storm becomes a major hurricane sometime early this week before weakening across the North Atlantic by the end of the week.

The storm is expected to make a more northerly turn on Monday, followed by a faster east to northeast track on Tuesday.

Regardless of the track, swells generated by Gabrielle will continue to affect Bermuda and the east coast of the United States “from North Carolina northward” through early this week, the hurricane center says.

