Strong 6.9 magnitude earthquake strikes Central Philippines

By Brandon Miller, CNN

(CNN) — A strong earthquake with a preliminary magnitude of 6.9 struck the Central Philippines around 10 p.m. local time, according to the US Geological Survey, raising fears about damage and the possibility of a localized tsunami.

A quake of this strength in the region could cause casualties and considerable damage to poorly built structures, early survey models suggest.

The earthquake occurred only 10 kilometers (6 miles) underwater, just west of Palompon in the Philippines.

More than half a million people felt very strong shaking across the Visayan Islands in the Central Philippines, according to estimates from US Geological Survey models.

Very strong shaking will bring “considerable damage in poorly built or badly designed structures” as well as “slight to moderate damage in well-built ordinary structures,” according to the USGS.

The worst of the shaking was likely felt in the northern portions of Cebu and Leyte islands.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2025 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.