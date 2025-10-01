Twin hurricanes Imelda and Humberto churn up powerful waves along US East Coast as they target Bermuda

By CNN Meteorologists Briana Waxman, Chris Dolce

(CNN) — Hurricanes Imelda and Humberto are spinning in the western Atlantic and churning up dangerous surf, rip currents, coastal flooding and beach erosion along the United States’ East Coast.

Bermuda – now under a hurricane warning – faces a rare one-two punch from the storms, as Humberto brushed by the archipelago Tuesday and Imelda could make a direct hit Wednesday.

As of early Wednesday morning, Imelda was a Category 1 hurricane with sustained winds of 90 mph and was centered about 450 miles west-southwest of Bermuda, according to the National Hurricane Center. The storm is expected to pick up speed, bringing Category 2 hurricane conditions Wednesday night.

Humberto, which briefly exploded into a rare Category 5 storm with 160 mph winds Saturday, continued to deteriorate Tuesday into a Category 1 hurricane a few hundred miles northeast of Imelda. Humberto’s massive size will compound the hazards for US beaches this week by driving dangerous rip currents and big waves farther north along the East Coast than Imelda would alone.

Imelda and Humberto were unusually close early Tuesday, around 450 miles apart, one of the 10-closest pairs of named Atlantic storms since the use of satellites began in 1966, according to hurricane expert Michael Lowry.

Imelda pulled away from the Bahamas Monday evening after lashing the islands with heavy rain, tropical storm-force winds and storm surge for two days.

Despite its center staying offshore, Imelda has already proven deadly. A 51-year-old man drowned in Volusia County, Florida, after being swept into the ocean by rip currents, the sheriff’s office said. In Cuba, the storm left two dead, Prime Minister Manuel Marrero said. One of those killed was a 60-year-old man who died when his home collapsed in a landslide caused by heavy rain, according to the Associated Press.

In North Carolina’s Outer Banks, at least five homes collapsed into the ocean, the National Park Service said. Coastal erosion from previous storms, combined with the twin power of Imelda and Humberto, left little buffer between these homes and the unrelenting surf.

The homes, which had been teetering on stilts as waves battered their support structure, were unoccupied when they fell, the park service said on Facebook, warning of the presence of potentially hazardous debris.

Coastal flooding is possible from Florida’s Space Coast to North Carolina’s Outer Banks Wednesday, where onshore winds could push water 1 to 2 feet above normally dry ground at high tide.

Imelda took a sharp right turn as Humberto yanked the storm eastward away from the shoreline early Tuesday. The interaction between the two storms is the main reason threats decreased for the US compared to over the weekend.

The US has avoided a hurricane landfall so far this year. Tropical Storm Chantal came ashore in South Carolina this July, but no storms have reached the coast at hurricane strength in 2025. If this streak holds, it would be the first season without a landfalling hurricane in a decade.

This season has been remarkable in another way: Its first three hurricanes — Erin, Gabrielle and Humberto — all reached major strength, a feat not seen since 1935. Major hurricanes are Category 3, 4 and 5 storms. Rapid intensification has become far more common in recent years as the planet warms due to fossil fuel pollution.

Imelda is expected to top out as Category 2, so it will be the first hurricane of this season to stay below major strength.

Bermuda faces a rare one-two punch

Bermuda is a sitting duck in the path of twin storms that could deliver a punishing blow this week, even for the seasoned and storm-tested islands.

Humberto passed west of the island as a large hurricane Tuesday, bringing bands of rain, gusty winds and dangerous surf.

Imelda is expected to track much closer to Bermuda than Humberto, with the potential for a direct landfall, sustained winds of more than 74 mph and higher gusts. The archipelago could receive up to 4 inches of rain with potential for flash flooding Wednesday into Thursday.

This story has been updated.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2025 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.