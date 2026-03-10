Significant tornado threat prompts forecasters to issue highest US severe storm threat in months

By CNN meteorologists Mary Gilbert, Chris Dolce

(CNN) — The rising threat of notably strong tornadoes has prompted the highest severe thunderstorm risk in months to be issued in parts of the Midwest.

It’s all part of a more widespread potential outbreak of powerful storms across the Central US on Tuesday as a new storm system develops and strengthens over the region.

A Level 4 of 5 risk of severe thunderstorms is in place for more than 2 million people in northern Illinois and northwest Indiana, including Peoria and Bloomington, Illinois.

Although last week’s outbreak had multiple deadly tornadoes, this is the first time a forecast for severe storms has been at this high of a level since July 28, 2025.

This Level 4 of 5 risk zone is where “multiple strong to intense tornadoes (EF2 to EF3)” could strike late this afternoon and evening, the Storm Prediction Center said. Tornadoes this strong can destroy entire stories of well-constructed homes and do significant damage to large buildings.

Lime-sized or larger hail could also drop from supercell storms that flourish in this corridor — large enough to dent cars and damage roofs.

These severe thunderstorms will track east overnight and spread into more of the Great Lakes, but will lose some of their punch by the morning.

Wind damage, destructive hail and tornadoes are all threats from Texas to Michigan, including areas outside of the highest risk zone.

The Dallas-Fort Worth Metroplex, Oklahoma City, St. Louis, Chicago and Indianapolis are some metros that could see these powerful storms.

The area from Texas, including the Dallas-Forth Worth area, into southern Oklahoma also has a higher-end Level 3 of 5 severe thunderstorm risk, with storms set to fire up by the late afternoon or early evening in West Texas and track east from there.

Damaging wind gusts over 70 mph and hail bigger than baseballs are the main threats with any of these storms. Tornadoes are also possible and some could be strong — EF2 or stronger. Mobile homes are destroyed and roofs can be ripped from well-built homes in tornadoes of this strength.

Powerful storms could still be churning early Wednesday morning from the Lower Mississippi Valley into the Ohio Valley but a renewed threat will come in the afternoon.

A widespread Level 2 of 5 risk of severe thunderstorms is in place Wednesday for over 55 million people from Texas and Louisiana to Pennsylvania.

Damaging winds are the main threat with any storm Wednesday. A few tornadoes are possible, especially in the Lower Mississippi Valley and parts of Ohio, Pennsylvania and West Virginia.

No widespread severe thunderstorms are expected on Thursday.

