Sprawling storm sparks severe thunderstorms, tornado warnings, blizzards and feet of snow

By Meteorologists Mary Gilbert, Briana Waxman

(CNN) — A multiday storm ripping across the eastern US is bringing a significant severe weather threat that stretches from the Gulf Coast to the Northeast. On the north side, blizzard conditions threaten parts of the Midwest and Great Lakes.

Damaging winds, some topping 75 mph, and tornadoes are possible across much of the southeast and Mid-Atlantic, with a Level 4 out of 5 severe risk covering parts of South Carolina, North Carolina, Virginia and Maryland Monday afternoon. A Level 3 of 5 risk is in place from Georgia into Pennsylvania and New Jersey.

The system kicked up Sunday with a powerful line of storms stretching from the Gulf Coast up to the Great Lakes racing eastward with winds up to 80 mph in spots. The system spawned numerous severe thunderstorm warnings and tornado warnings as it pushed east overnight, reaching the Appalachians by Monday morning.

Here’s the latest:

Severe storms: Nearly 13 million in the mid-Atlantic are under a Level 4 of 5 severe weather threat, with nearly 25 million more under a Level 2 or 3 of 5 risk from Florida through New York. Some twisters that spin up could be strong and long-lived, capable of causing EF-2 damage or greater.

Heavy snow: Parts of the Northern Plains received 1 to 2 feet of snow on Sunday. Nearly 11 million across the Midwest and Great Lakes are under blizzard warnings Monday and nearly 20 million more are under winter weather alerts from the Great Lakes to New England. The northernmost areas could receive an additional foot or more of snow.

Power outages: As of 2:30 a.m. ET Monday, there were nearly more than 360,000 customers without power across seven states, according to PowerOutage.us, including over 100,000 in Michigan, more than 65,000 in Texas and about 50,000 in Mississippi and Ohio each.

Dangerous roadways: Authorities in Iowa, Wisconsin and Michigan warned of dangerous driving conditions Sunday as snow made navigating roads in some areas nearly impossible.

Schools impacted: School districts in Washington, DC, Maryland, Virginia, the Carolinas and further south announced closures, delays or early dismissals in anticipation of dangerous weather.

Cities prepare for severe impacts Monday

On Sunday, the system produced at least one reported tornado near Humphrey in Arkansas County, Arkansas, according to the Storm Prediction Center.

There were more than 200 reports of damaging wind gusts from Texas to Ohio along with reports of tennis ball-sized hail in east Texas.

In anticipation of the severe threat Monday, Maryland Gov. Wes Moore declared a State of Preparedness Sunday night, he said on X. In response, Baltimore County Executive Kathy Klausmeier said the county would be opening the Emergency Operations Center and the state’s Department of Emergency Management will be coordinating readiness efforts.

All Baltimore County Public School campuses and offices will close early Monday due to the storm, the district said in a post on X. District of Columbia Public Schools also announced campuses would close two hours early Monday, and afterschool and evening activities are canceled. Additionally, Richmond Public Schools will be closed Monday and classes will be virtual because of the storm, the district said in an Instagram post.

The largest school districts in Maryland and Virginia announced early dismissals, and school closures and delays have also been announced in Minnesota, Wisconsin, Alabama and Florida, CNN affiliates reported.

Several school districts in the Charlotte, North Carolina, area are also closed Monday, CNN affiliate WBTV reported. And in South Carolina, schools in the state’s Low Country and Grand Strand areas also announced closures, according to CNN affiliates WCSC and WPDE.

Potentially historic snow, blizzard conditions

While the southern, warmer side of the storm is generating severe thunderstorm concerns, the cold northern side has been busy generating a lot of snow.

More than a foot of snow buried parts of southern Minnesota and central Wisconsin by Sunday morning, with plenty more to come. Snow will continue through Monday for much of the Midwest and Great Lakes.

A snow emergency has been declared for Milwaukee County on Monday, after the weather service issued a Blizzard Warning for southeast Wisconsin until 4 p.m. Monday, County Executive David Crowley announced on X. Non-essential departments will be closed, including the Milwaukee County Courthouse and Milwaukee County Zoo, he said.

This storm could end up being the snowiest ever in cities like Rochester, Minnesota. Parts of the city picked up about a foot of snow Sunday, with up to another foot possible by the time the storm comes to an end. Rochester’s heaviest snow was from a March 2005 storm that dropped 20 inches.

Authorities in Iowa announced Sunday I-80 is closed in both directions from the Iowa City area to near the Nebraska border.

In Wisconsin, many roads in the state’s northern counties were impassable Sunday, the state’s transportation department said, urging everyone in the region to avoid driving.

And in Michigan, state police said Sunday the Mackinac Bridge to the state’s upper peninsula was closed and roads across Cheboygan County, near the bridge, were “impassable.”

Parts of Michigan’s Upper Peninsula are forecast to end up with snow totals of more than 3 feet by Monday night.

Marquette, Michigan, is no stranger to high snow totals from lake-effect snow, but this storm could be one of its biggest ever. The city’s largest two-day storm total on record stands at about 32 inches from a March 1997 storm. It’s forecast to get anywhere from 2 to 4 feet of snow from the current storm.

And it’s not like this snow is falling in a peaceful winter wonderland — powerful winds are whipping it up to create dangerous whiteouts and longer-lasting blizzard conditions.

The punishing conditions are making travel extremely hazardous and could cause power outages to increase Monday.

This story has been updated with additional information.

The-CNN-Wire

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CNN Meteorologist Brandon Miller contributed to this report.