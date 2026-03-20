Homes destroyed in Hawaii as catastrophic flash flooding hits Oahu

By Ritu Prasad, Meteorologist Chris Dolce, CNN

(CNN) — Homes on Hawaii’s Oahu island have been destroyed and towns have been cut off by catastrophic flash floods as the second significant storm in a week pounds the state.

It’s unclear how many homes have been destroyed in northern Oahu where the flooding is occurring, according to Oahu Department of Emergency Management spokesperson Molly Pierce. Pierce was also not aware of any water rescues so far but said she expects that to change before the night is over.

Evacuations have been ordered for Waialua and Haleiwa, according to the Oahu Department of Emergency Management due to “extremely dangerous flooding” and high water levels at the Wahiawa Dam.

“If you can evacuate safely, evacuate to higher ground now,” the department said. “If water is rising in your home, move to a higher floor. If you are trapped, go to the highest level.” The department has also opened an emergency shelter at Waialua High and Intermediate School for residents.

Emergency responders are struggling to access the flooded area, with two main roadways into it — Kamehameha Highway and Kaukonahua Road — flooded, Pierce said.

“All points into the area are currently flooded, both coming in from central Oahu and from the Kahuku North Shore side. All routes in are flooded right now,” Pierce added.

A flash flood emergency — the highest-level flood warning — was issued for the area until 8 a.m. HST, or 4 p.m. ET.

“This is a FLASH FLOOD EMERGENCY for Northern Oahu. This is a PARTICULARLY DANGEROUS SITUATION. SEEK HIGHER GROUND NOW!” the warning from the National Weather Service said.

“This is an ultra-rare flooding event,” said National Weather Service Honolulu Meteorologist Robert Bohlin.

The last flash flood emergency issued by the weather service in Honolulu was more than five years ago, in March 2021.

Heavy bands of rain from a new Kona storm have soaked Oahu overnight, dumping two-to-three months’ worth of rain in the last 24 hours. Rainfall totals have reached 6 to 12 inches on the northern half of the island.

The ground is saturated from last weekend’s major storm, so water is running off quickly and causing more serious flooding.

Dams and reservoirs on the island are also at extremely high levels, but are starting to come down with a lull in the rain, though officials are monitoring them given the already high saturation from the earlier storm.

More heavy rain is possibly on Oahu and the rest of the islands through this weekend, and a flash flood watch is in effect until Sunday afternoon.

Heavy rain and strong winds from last weekend’s storm set off dangerous flooding, landslides, sinkholes and knocked out power to thousands across the state.

The storm dumped more than 15 inches of rain across all of Hawaii’s islands, but Maui’s higher elevations received the most, recording more than 2 feet.

Maui also saw some of the worst impacts: Flooding destroyed at least one home and a condo building, according to CNN affiliate Hawaii News Now. Emergency crews also conducted flood rescues in South Maui and widespread road closures left some residents stranded, Hawaii News Now reported.

Hawaii Gov. Josh Green issued several emergency proclamations due to the storm and a disaster relief period is in effect through April 13.

The-CNN-Wire

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CNN Meteorologists Dakota Smith, Briana Waxman and Derek Van Dam contributed to this report.