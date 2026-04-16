Severe storm outbreak poised to clobber central US during relentless week of tornadoes, hail and floods

By Meteorologists Dakota Smith, Briana Waxman

(CNN) — A new severe storm outbreak is set to slam the central US Friday, hitting regions already battered by a multi-day onslaught of tornadoes, massive hail and historic flooding.

The threat comes after more than three dozen tornado reports and over 300 reports of hail – some as large as softballs – from Texas to the Great Lakes earlier this week.

Storms capable of destructive winds and large hail are expected from Oklahoma City to Green Bay Friday afternoon and evening. More tornadoes are also expected, with the greatest threat centered in Wisconsin, southeastern Minnesota, eastern Iowa and northern Illinois.

Ingredients align for a severe storm outbreak

A fresh surge of jet stream energy arriving in the central US on Friday will tap into Gulf moisture, likely igniting a severe storm outbreak stretching from northern Texas to northern Wisconsin.

There is a Level 3 of 5 risk of severe thunderstorms with tornadoes, large hail and damaging winds Friday for places like Madison, Wisconsin; Chicago; Kansas City, Missouri; Tulsa, Oklahoma and Wichita, Kansas.

A Level 2 of 5 risk of severe storms is in place for Milwaukee; Oklahoma City; St. Louis; Des Moines, Iowa and Springfield, Missouri.

Storms will erupt as soon as early afternoon in the northern part of the threat zone, then expand southward. The first storms could spin up tornadoes — possibly EF3 or stronger — and unleash more destructive hail.

Widespread damaging winds capable of uprooting trees and knocking out power will become the main threat by evening as thunderstorms race east, but tornadoes could still spin up along the leading edge of the storms.

This system could produce one final burst of severe storms with a threat of strong winds Saturday in the upper Ohio Valley. The storm-weary central US will finally get a breather starting Sunday as a welcome change in weather pattern ushers in cooler temperatures.

Great Lakes brace for more flooding

Friday’s storms arrive as parts of the Great Lakes are already dealing with significant flooding after repeated rounds of rain this week. The region is coming off one of its wettest starts to spring on record, combined with snowmelt from a very active winter.

Rivers in Michigan and Wisconsin have already hit or are forecast to reach major or record flood levels in over 20 locations.

Storms caused flash flooding in Milwaukee Wednesday night, stranding vehicles on flooded roadways. Some highways in the city were closed as drivers became stuck in high water, the Milwaukee County Sheriff’s Office said. The city’s fire department said it responded to around 50 calls for rescue from rapidly rising water on Tuesday night.

In Michigan, officials are closely monitoring several dams under stress from high water.

The Muskegon River rose above record levels Thursday morning, forcing mandatory evacuations for “anyone remaining in the floodplain below Croton Dam” in Newaygo County, the county’s emergency services said. Water rescues also took place near Evart, Michigan, as the river rose and started to impact homes, according to the Evart Fire Department.

Residents near and north of the Cheboygan dam complex were told to be ready to evacuate on Thursday morning as water levels continued to rise there, reaching 4.92 inches below the top of the dam by the afternoon. An evacuation order would be triggered if water reaches 1 inch below the top of the dam, a news release from the Michigan Department of Natural Resources states.

In Antrim County, Michigan, officials have also advised all residents and businesses downstream of the Bellaire Dam to prepare for possible evacuation. Water levels were stable on Thursday morning, after rising to within 12 inches of the top of the dam Tuesday. An evacuation order would be triggered at an inch below the top, according to a county news release.

A flash flood watch is in effect for the potential failure of the Hesperia Dam in west-central Michigan. Local officials have reported water is rising rapidly in the White River and may soon overtop the dam, according to the National Weather Service. The Hesperia Area Fire Department has advised residents living downstream of the dam to prepare for the possibility of evacuation.

The-CNN-Wire

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