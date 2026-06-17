Tropical storm warning issued in Louisiana for major flood threat

By Meteorologists Chris Dolce, Briana Waxman, Mary Gilbert, and CNN’s Kate Petersen

(CNN) — The odds of Tropical Storm Arthur are decreasing, but the system will keep fueling more dangerous flooding rainfall along the Gulf Coast the next few days.

The system was centered near the middle Texas coast Wednesday morning. It’s been dubbed Potential Tropical Cyclone One — a label the National Hurricane Center uses for systems that haven’t formed yet but could bring tropical storm conditions to land within 72 hours, or in this case as soon as early today.

There is still a medium chance it forms into a tropical storm on Wednesday morning or afternoon before it slides inland along the western Gulf Coast Wednesday night.

⛈️ Track the storm on CNN Weather for iPhone

But the window of time for the system to organize into a tropical storm is shrinking with it hugging the Texas coast instead of moving over the energizing warm water of the Gulf.

Tropical storm or not, this system will drench the Gulf states with significant flooding rain for days. And it has as already left its mark – at least two people have died in floodwater in Texas so far this week.

A tropical storm warning remains in effect from Sabine Pass, Texas, to Morgan City, Louisiana, since winds of 40 mph or stronger are expected along stretch of coast later Wednesday.

Minor to moderate coastal flooding from storm surge is also possible along the upper Texas and Louisiana coasts on Wednesday.

Flood watches for the system’s heavy rain have been issued for more than 25 million people along the northern Gulf Coast to as far east as parts of Georgia. Lake Charles and New Orleans, Louisiana; Biloxi, Mississippi; Mobile, Alabama; and Pensacola, Florida, are among the cities that could see significant to life-threatening flash floods.

Those cities face a Level 3 out of 4 threat of flooding rain on one or multiple days from Wednesday to Friday, according to the Weather Prediction Center. Rainfall rates of 3 to 4 inches per hour are possible at times in some of these areas.

The system is expected to produce 5 to 10 inches of rain through early Friday from the upper Texas coast east through central and southern parts of Louisiana, Mississippi and Alabama, the western Florida Panhandle and western Georgia, the hurricane center says. A few spots could see up to 20 inches of rain.

Some locations from southern and eastern Texas to southern Louisiana and southern Mississippi have seen over 6 inches of rain so far. The highest total as of Tuesday night was just over 9 inches near Caldwell, Texas.

Flooding kills two in Texas

Texas, Louisiana and southern Mississippi have already been swamped by flooding from this system’s moisture colliding with a stalled front. There have been nearly 150 reports of flooding across these areas since Sunday afternoon, according to the National Weather Service.

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott issued a disaster declaration for 101 counties and activated additional state emergency response resources on Monday.

In Bandera County, northwest of San Antonio, a woman was killed after her vehicle was swept into a flooded creek early Monday morning. The woman called 911 and said she was “floating downstream at a high rate of speed and unable to exit her vehicle,” the sheriff’s office said in a statement. Authorities launched swift water rescue teams after losing contact with the woman. Her vehicle was found “several miles downstream” and “completely submerged,” the sheriff said.

Street flooding in Montgomery County, part of the greater Houston metro area, led to several stranded vehicles and at least 10 street closures on Tuesday, according to Montgomery County Sheriff spokesperson Miranda Hahs.

On Tuesday evening, a 15-year-old boy was found dead in Magnolia in Montgomery County, after he entered a flooded retention pond while playing with a group of teenagers near a construction roadway, the sheriff’s office said in a statement to CNN.

“After an extensive search, the juvenile was located underwater using sonar technology … this incident serves as a solemn reminder of the dangers associated with floodwaters,” the sheriff’s office said, expressing its “deepest condolences to the family.”

Drivers stranded in floodwater have required rescue or assistance in Travis, Bexar and Williamson counties since Monday, according to local authorities. About 80 low water crossings in Travis County were flooded Monday morning, county Judge Andy Brown told CNN.

Homes, buildings and roads flooded in Picayune, Mississippi, where an estimated 8 to 9 inches of rain fell over six hours on Tuesday.

Fire crews rescued a family, including an infant, from a home with knee-deep water, Picayune Fire Department Chief Joshua Abercrombie told CNN, noting floodwater was waist-deep on the road outside the home. Some drivers also got stuck in the flooding in the city, but there were no reported injuries.

“This just dumped a tremendous amount of rain,” Abercrombie said. “We’re not used to flooding in the areas we got it in.”

In Shreveport, Louisiana, floodwater stranded drivers and entered a few commercial buildings and at least one building at a technical college on Monday, Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Deputy John Lane told CNN. The sheriff’s office received 52 calls for water rescues in a roughly six-hour period, but Lane didn’t know how many of those calls ultimately required a rescue. No injuries were reported, he said.

In Waco, Texas, multiple vehicles were stranded in floodwater on parts of Interstate 35 on Sunday night, forcing rescues, according to the Texas Department of Transportation. Photos posted by the city on Monday show roadways washed away by the storms.

“I have not seen flooding like that in Waco before,” Texas Game Warden Capt. Matthew Kiel told CNN Monday, noting many low water crossings in rural parts of the county were flooded and wardens had completed a handful of water rescues across central Texas.

Timing the flood threat

Here’s where the biggest flooding concerns are expected in the next few days:

• Wednesday to Wednesday night: Southern Louisiana, southern Mississippi and southwest Alabama, could see the most dangerous flooding, especially where rainfall has already saturated the ground from earlier in the week.

• Thursday to Thursday night: The biggest threat of flooding rain will be from far eastern Louisiana across southern and central parts of Mississippi and Alabama, the western Florida Panhandle and southwest Georgia. At least localized flooding will be possible as far north and east as northern Georgia, the Tennessee Valley and the central and southern Appalachians. That’s because a new cold front will help pull the tropical moisture farther north and east.

• Friday to Friday night: The cold front could cause at least isolated flash flooding in much of the South, but the most significant risk is in southern Alabama and nearby parts of southern Mississippi and the western Florida Panhandle.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2026 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.

CNN’s Karina Tsui contributed to this report.