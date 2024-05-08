Desert Chat Episode 77
Episode 77 highlights colorectal cancer awareness month with Cheeky Charity, Michael Childers AI photography exhibit event. RNX, Kitchen Kitchen and SunnyLands in Rancho Mirage.
